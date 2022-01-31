Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist community Covid-19 Testing Site at Long Beach City College. The Long Beach City College testing site gives both rapid and PCR tests.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830095
|VIRIN:
|220201-Z-SV080-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108791903
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|LONG BEACH, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist Covid-19 Testing Site in Long Beach, by SPC Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
