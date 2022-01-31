Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist Covid-19 Testing Site in Long Beach

    LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Spc. Joaquin Vasquez-Duran 

    California National Guard Primary   

    Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist community Covid-19 Testing Site at Long Beach City College. The Long Beach City College testing site gives both rapid and PCR tests.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830095
    VIRIN: 220201-Z-SV080-1004
    Filename: DOD_108791903
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LONG BEACH, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cal Guard Soldiers and Airmen assist Covid-19 Testing Site in Long Beach, by SPC Joaquin Vasquez-Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Testing
    Testing Site

