A look at Truman's IM-2 division and how they contribute to the ship's mission. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830083
|VIRIN:
|220104-N-BF800-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791824
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Harry S. Truman's Division in the Spotlight: IM-2, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS
