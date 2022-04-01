Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Harry S. Truman's Division in the Spotlight: IM-2

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.04.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    A look at Truman's IM-2 division and how they contribute to the ship's mission. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830083
    VIRIN: 220104-N-BF800-0001
    Filename: DOD_108791824
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman's Division in the Spotlight: IM-2, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    #CSG8
    GiveEmHell

