Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 Sailors assigned to Carrier Strike Group 8 conduct a fast-rope training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). (U.S. Navy video by Airman Marvin Gabriel)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830078
|VIRIN:
|211213-N-BF800-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791804
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EODMU2 Conducts Fast-Rope Aboard USS Harry S. Truman, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT