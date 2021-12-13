Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU2 Conducts Fast-Rope Aboard USS Harry S. Truman

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.13.2021

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 Sailors assigned to Carrier Strike Group 8 conduct a fast-rope training evolution aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). (U.S. Navy video by Airman Marvin Gabriel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830078
    VIRIN: 211213-N-BF800-0001
    Filename: DOD_108791804
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU2 Conducts Fast-Rope Aboard USS Harry S. Truman, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    #CSG8
    GiveEmHell

