    Garrison Week in Review: Feb. 4, 2022

    GERMANY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    This week, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Week in Review includes stories about parking permits in Baumholder, the housing survey, postal operations and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 830063
    VIRIN: 220203-A-QJ905-120
    Filename: DOD_108791604
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Week in Review: Feb. 4, 2022, by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

