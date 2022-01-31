17th Training Wing 4th Quarter Awards Event

Here’s a montage of 17th Training Wing award winners for the 4th quarter! They were recognized at the Base Theater on January 31, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 09:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830062
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-MU509-844
|Filename:
|DOD_108791603
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
