    17th Training Wing 4th Quarter Awards Event

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Here’s a montage of 17th Training Wing award winners for the 4th quarter! They were recognized at the Base Theater on January 31, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 09:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830062
    VIRIN: 220131-F-MU509-844
    Filename: DOD_108791603
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    quarterly awards

