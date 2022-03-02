PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) conducts flight operations. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Louis Lea)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 09:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830059
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-HW207-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791521
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations, by PO2 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
