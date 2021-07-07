Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron train in Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylee Patterson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron recently traveled to Alaska for annual field training. The Airmen were able to participate in a focused training environment and hone their skills.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 09:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830054
    VIRIN: 210707-F-RY227-286
    Filename: DOD_108791438
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron train in Alaska, by SrA Kaylee Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    134ARW TANG ANG

