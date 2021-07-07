Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron train in Alaska

Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron recently traveled to Alaska for annual field training. The Airmen were able to participate in a focused training environment and hone their skills.
|07.07.2021
|02.03.2022 09:06
|Package
|830054
|210707-F-RY227-286
|DOD_108791438
|00:01:30
|AK, US
|1
|1
