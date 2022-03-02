11th MEU conduct operations check on a Stalker during Noble Fusion aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit assembles and conduct an operations check on a Stalker unmanned aerial system aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. The Stalker is a rapidly deployable unmanned aerial system that can be employed in a variety of locations and in multiple configurations to increase battlespace awareness by enhancing surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 08:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830053
|VIRIN:
|220203-M-ET529-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791437
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
