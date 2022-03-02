PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load ordnance while aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830050
|VIRIN:
|220203-M-ET529-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791433
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 11th MEU loads AV-88 Harriers during Noble Fusion aboard the USS Essex (LHD 2), by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
