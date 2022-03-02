USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts flight operations while transiting the Luzon Strait in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 02:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830033
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-KF697-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108791101
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
