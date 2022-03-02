USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830033" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts flight operations while transiting the Luzon Strait in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)