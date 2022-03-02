USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) conducts flight operations while transiting the Luzon Strait in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 02:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830033
    VIRIN: 210203-N-KF697-2001
    Filename: DOD_108791101
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

