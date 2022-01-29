The Ambassador of the United States to Japan shares a message with service members across Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 01:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830030
|VIRIN:
|220129-N-FA353-658
|Filename:
|DOD_108791059
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ambassador of the United States to Japan Social Media Message, by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT