NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Tyler Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 22:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830018
|VIRIN:
|220202-N-IG124-0100
|PIN:
|100
|Filename:
|DOD_108790891
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022., by PO3 Tyler Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
