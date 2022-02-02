Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza 

    USS Harry S Truman

    NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Tyler Cardoza)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 22:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830018
    VIRIN: 220202-N-IG124-0100
    PIN: 100
    Filename: DOD_108790891
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022., by PO3 Tyler Cardoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NeptuneStrike22 #NeptuneStrike #NATO #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether

