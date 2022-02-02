video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO aircraft fly in formation over USS Harry S. Truman in support of Neptune Strike 2022, Feb. 2, 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Tyler Cardoza)