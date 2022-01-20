Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne 22 B-Roll Day 2

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Over two days 11 C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two from Dyess Air Force Base carried approximately 500 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers and 120 Container Delivery System bundles for airdrop training at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji drop zone; showing the capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 22:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830015
    VIRIN: 220120-F-KS661-059
    Filename: DOD_108790754
    Length: 00:07:24
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    Bilateral
    JASDF
    C-130J Super Hercules

