Over two days 11 C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron and two from Dyess Air Force Base carried approximately 500 Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers and 120 Container Delivery System bundles for airdrop training at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji drop zone; showing the capability to employ large-scale airborne insertion anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 22:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830014
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-KS661-978
|Filename:
|DOD_108790753
|Length:
|00:08:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airborne 22 B-Roll Day 1, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT