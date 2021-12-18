Airmen Against Drunk Driving operate Friday's and Saturdays to keep Airmen at Kadena Air Base safe and secure.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830002
|VIRIN:
|211218-F-GD090-504
|Filename:
|DOD_108790587
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AADD, by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
