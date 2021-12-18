Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AADD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen Against Drunk Driving operate Friday's and Saturdays to keep Airmen at Kadena Air Base safe and secure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 20:12
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830002
    VIRIN: 211218-F-GD090-504
    Filename: DOD_108790587
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AADD, by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    Kadena Air Base
    planning
    AADD
    Airmen Against Drunk Driving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT