ATLANTIC OCEAN¬¬–– Sailors and Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct daily operations aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 19:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830000
|VIRIN:
|220123-N-PS818-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_108790572
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gunston Hall: Daily operations, by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT