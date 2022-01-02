Gunston Hall: Daily operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ATLANTIC OCEAN¬¬–– Sailors and Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct daily operations aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)