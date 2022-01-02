Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gunston Hall: Daily operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.01.2022

    Video by Seaman Keith Nowak 

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN¬¬–– Sailors and Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct daily operations aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Jan. 29, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 19:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830000
    VIRIN: 220123-N-PS818-1025
    Filename: DOD_108790572
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunston Hall: Daily operations, by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT