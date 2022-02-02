220202-N-SR472-1002
AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 2, 2022) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors collect water testing samples from granular activated carbon filters at Red Hill Well. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Aron Higgins)
This work, Red Hill Well Water Testing, by PO2 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
