Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seymour Johnson at Red Flag 22-1 Launch.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Dakota Holmgren, crew chief assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepares and Launches and F-15E Strike Eagle, Jan. 27, 2022, Nellis AFB, Nevada. He is assisted by Senior Airman Rachel Remick, a crew chief also assigned to the 335th FGS.
    Nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel have arrived at Nellis Air Force Base to participate in the first Red Flag exercise of 2022. Aimed at providing realistic training and increasing combat effectiveness, the exercise will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829996
    VIRIN: 220131-F-UT528-919
    Filename: DOD_108790546
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Johnson at Red Flag 22-1 Launch., by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    ACC
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    lethality
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT