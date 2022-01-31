Senior Airman Dakota Holmgren, crew chief assigned to the 335th Fighter Generation Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, prepares and Launches and F-15E Strike Eagle, Jan. 27, 2022, Nellis AFB, Nevada. He is assisted by Senior Airman Rachel Remick, a crew chief also assigned to the 335th FGS.
Nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel have arrived at Nellis Air Force Base to participate in the first Red Flag exercise of 2022. Aimed at providing realistic training and increasing combat effectiveness, the exercise will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829996
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-UT528-919
|Filename:
|DOD_108790546
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seymour Johnson at Red Flag 22-1 Launch., by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
