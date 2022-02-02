safeTALK - Meet the Trainers video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829995" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video product introducing the certified safeTALK trainers at Hill Air Force Base, UT. SafeTALK is a program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)