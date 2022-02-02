safeTALK - Meet the Trainers video

Video product introducing the certified safeTALK trainers at Hill Air Force Base, UT. SafeTALK is a program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
|02.02.2022
|02.02.2022 18:58
|PSA
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
