    safeTALK - Meet the Trainers video

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Video product introducing the certified safeTALK trainers at Hill Air Force Base, UT. SafeTALK is a program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 18:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829995
    VIRIN: 220202-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108790540
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    This work, safeTALK - Meet the Trainers video, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Prevention

