Soldiers assigned to 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a vehicle movement at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Jan. 26, 2022. The unit was training collective tasks aimed at improving survivability during combat operations. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829991
|VIRIN:
|220126-A-OE827-148
|Filename:
|DOD_108790504
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bellators Conduct Battalion FTX, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
