    Bellators Conduct Battalion FTX

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A Soldier assigned to 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, fires blank rounds top a vehicle at night at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. on Jan. 28, 2022. The unit was training collective tasks aimed at improving survivability during combat operations. (U.S. Army Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 19:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829990
    VIRIN: 220128-A-OE827-062
    Filename: DOD_108790503
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bellators Conduct Battalion FTX, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    soldier
    night

