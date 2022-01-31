Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829973
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-BF800-0001
|PIN:
|143543
|Filename:
|DOD_108790163
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight Operations During Neptune Strike 2022, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
