    Flight Operations During Neptune Strike 2022

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.31.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829973
    VIRIN: 220131-N-BF800-0001
    PIN: 143543
    Filename: DOD_108790163
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Flight Operations During Neptune Strike 2022, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #NeptuneStrike22 #NeptuneStrike #NATO #WeAreNATO #StrongerTogether

