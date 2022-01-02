Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Richardson Opening Remarks at 2022 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC)

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Opening remarks by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson, during the Central American Security Conference 2022 (CENTSEC 22) in Belize City, Belize. (Video courtesy Mr. Samuel Wagner, Belize Press Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 829970
    VIRIN: 220201-A-BS728-001
    Filename: DOD_108790158
    Length: 00:12:59
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Richardson Opening Remarks at 2022 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Belize
    SOUTHCOM
    Central America
    Laura Richardson
    CENTSEC

