Opening remarks by the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Army Gen. Laura Richardson, during the Central American Security Conference 2022 (CENTSEC 22) in Belize City, Belize. (Video courtesy Mr. Samuel Wagner, Belize Press Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 16:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829970
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-BS728-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108790158
|Length:
|00:12:59
|Location:
|BELIZE CITY, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Richardson Opening Remarks at 2022 Central American Security Conference (CENTSEC), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
