    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senator Dole Funeral Cutaways

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” and the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment Caisson Platoon conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for Sen. Robert Dole in Section 4 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2022.

    In 1942, Dole volunteered for the U.S. Army’s Enlisted Reserve Corps to fight in World War II and was later commissioned as a second lieutenant with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. In 1945, Dole was seriously wounded while charging a German position in northern Italy where he was hit by a shell fragment that shattered his collarbone and part of his spine, paralyzed him from the neck down. After spending three years recovering, he received two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars with Valor. Dole was medically discharged from the Army in 1947 as a captain.

    Dole later became a senator for Kansas from 1969-1996, presidential candidate in 1996, a supporter of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a dedicated supporter of wounded veterans, including remembrance of WWII veterans.

    Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, presented the U.S. flag from the service to Dole’s spouse, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829968
    VIRIN: 220202-A-YX869-012
    Filename: DOD_108790153
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US

    Arlington National Cemetery
