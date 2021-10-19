CCAD demonstrates RFID at the symposium hosted by Letterkenny Army Depot. RFID is a technology that enables quick capture of material movements.
The Modernization project was introduced by project owner Carla Bolton of the Logistics Modernization Programming team at CCAD.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 15:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829956
|VIRIN:
|211019-A-EP447-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108790002
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Frequency Identification, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS
