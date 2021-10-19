Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Frequency Identification

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    CCAD demonstrates RFID at the symposium hosted by Letterkenny Army Depot. RFID is a technology that enables quick capture of material movements.
    The Modernization project was introduced by project owner Carla Bolton of the Logistics Modernization Programming team at CCAD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 15:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829956
    VIRIN: 211019-A-EP447-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108790002
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Frequency Identification, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    TAGS

    CCAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT