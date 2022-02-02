Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Telework policy clarifies rules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    As the COVID pandemic continues to rage, personnel in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center can expect continued reliance on telework where mission execution allows.

    Sherri Artuso, AFLCMC Director of Personnel, Jennifer Bauer, Chief of Personnel Programs Division and Angie Benito, Personnel Program Division Telework lead, joined for an episode of AFLCMC's Leadership Log podcast to help foster better understanding of the center's telework policy. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 16:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829954
    VIRIN: 220110-F-FC975-1001
    Filename: DOD_108789982
    Length: 00:19:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telework policy clarifies rules, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Telework policy clarifies rules

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    USAF
    AFMC
    Innovation
    Telework
    AFLCMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT