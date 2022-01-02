The crew of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completed crew certification (CREWCERT) III, Jan. 28. Organized by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 with support from Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) and Afloat Training Group (ATG), the certification ensures the crew is qualified in the underway functional areas that are essential to safely operate at sea after completing Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). CREWCERT III focuses on how the ship’s training teams accomplish necessary crew training needed to return the ship to sea. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her PIA, a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829936
|VIRIN:
|220201-N-TL968-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789741
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, GRF Completes Crew Certification III, by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
