Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Completes Crew Certification III

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    The crew of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completed crew certification (CREWCERT) III, Jan. 28. Organized by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 with support from Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) and Afloat Training Group (ATG), the certification ensures the crew is qualified in the underway functional areas that are essential to safely operate at sea after completing Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). CREWCERT III focuses on how the ship’s training teams accomplish necessary crew training needed to return the ship to sea. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her PIA, a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829936
    VIRIN: 220201-N-TL968-1001
    Filename: DOD_108789741
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Completes Crew Certification III, by PO3 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    GERALD R. FORD
    TRAINING
    PIA
    HYPE
    CREWCERT III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT