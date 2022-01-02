GRF Completes Crew Certification III

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completed crew certification (CREWCERT) III, Jan. 28. Organized by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 with support from Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) and Afloat Training Group (ATG), the certification ensures the crew is qualified in the underway functional areas that are essential to safely operate at sea after completing Planned Incremental Availability (PIA). CREWCERT III focuses on how the ship’s training teams accomplish necessary crew training needed to return the ship to sea. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her PIA, a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jackson Adkins)