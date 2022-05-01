Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    126th Air Refueling Wing Townhall

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Tom Jackson, 126th Air Refueling Wing commander, and wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Christina Rizzo, discuss the upcoming drill weekend, look back at 2021 and look ahead to 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 10:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829928
    VIRIN: 220105-Z-ET407-816
    Filename: DOD_108789610
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 126th Air Refueling Wing Townhall, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Townhall
    jackson
    126arw
    rizzo

