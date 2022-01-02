Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Olympians ready for 2022 Beijing Games

    02.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    When the XXIV Olympic Winter Games begin the first week of February, several National Guard members will be among the hundreds of athletes and coaches representing Team USA in Beijing.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 10:14
    This work, National Guard Olympians ready for 2022 Beijing Games, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Olympics
    National Guard
    Team USA
    Beijing

