Carmen BraveThunder Know Your Mil Native American Heritage Month

Carmen BraveThunder tells her story growing up as a Native American and her time in the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829919
|VIRIN:
|211124-F-NN513-058
|Filename:
|DOD_108789479
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
