    Carmen BraveThunder Know Your Mil Native American Heritage Month

    ITALY

    11.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    Carmen BraveThunder tells her story growing up as a Native American and her time in the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 11.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829919
    VIRIN: 211124-F-NN513-058
    Filename: DOD_108789479
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carmen BraveThunder Know Your Mil Native American Heritage Month, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    Native American Heritage Month
    31 FW
    31 CES Fire Protection

