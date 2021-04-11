Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting Wyvern Base Defense Exercise

    ITALY

    11.04.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    Exercise Fighting Wyvern tested the 31st Fighter Wing's ability to respond to a variety of scenarios such as ground and air attacks, chemical threats, power outages, aircraft generation, search and rescue operations, and cyber attacks. Fighting Wyvern was part of USAFE’s Agile Combat Employment exercise to ensure combat readiness amongst all Airmen across the theater.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829917
    VIRIN: 211104-F-NN513-831
    Filename: DOD_108789477
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: IT

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    31 FW
    Fighting Wyvern
    Base Defense Exerise

