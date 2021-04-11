Fighting Wyvern Base Defense Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise Fighting Wyvern tested the 31st Fighter Wing's ability to respond to a variety of scenarios such as ground and air attacks, chemical threats, power outages, aircraft generation, search and rescue operations, and cyber attacks. Fighting Wyvern was part of USAFE’s Agile Combat Employment exercise to ensure combat readiness amongst all Airmen across the theater.