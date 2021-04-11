Exercise Fighting Wyvern tested the 31st Fighter Wing's ability to respond to a variety of scenarios such as ground and air attacks, chemical threats, power outages, aircraft generation, search and rescue operations, and cyber attacks. Fighting Wyvern was part of USAFE’s Agile Combat Employment exercise to ensure combat readiness amongst all Airmen across the theater.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829917
|VIRIN:
|211104-F-NN513-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108789477
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fighting Wyvern Base Defense Exercise, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
