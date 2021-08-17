Mirko Zanni is an Italian local that had the opportunity to represent his country in the 2020 Summer Games and won the bronze medal in weightlifting. (Italian Version)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829915
|VIRIN:
|210817-F-NN513-489
|Filename:
|DOD_108789475
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Games 2020 Bronze Medalist Mirko Zanni, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
