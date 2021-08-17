Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Summer Games 2020 Bronze Medalist Mirko Zanni

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    08.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    Mirko Zanni is an Italian local that had the opportunity to represent his country in the 2020 Summer Games and won the bronze medal in weightlifting. (Italian Version)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 09:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829915
    VIRIN: 210817-F-NN513-489
    Filename: DOD_108789475
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Games 2020 Bronze Medalist Mirko Zanni, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    Mirko Zanni
    Summer Olympics 2020
    Summer Olympics Bronze Medalist

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT