Col. Prentice R. Price, chief nursing officer, Tripler Army Medical Center, share his appreciation for the nurses of Tripler during the 121st U.S. Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on February 1, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Hugh Fleming)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 03:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829906
|VIRIN:
|220201-D-VN697-190
|Filename:
|DOD_108789239
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 121st U.S. Army Nurse Corps Anniversary at Tripler, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
