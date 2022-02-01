Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    121st U.S. Army Nurse Corps Anniversary at Tripler

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Col. Prentice R. Price, chief nursing officer, Tripler Army Medical Center, share his appreciation for the nurses of Tripler during the 121st U.S. Army Nurse Corps Anniversary on February 1, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia, U.S. Army photos by Hugh Fleming)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 03:01
    Category: PSA
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US 

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    121st U.S. Army Nurse Corps Anniversary

