SULU SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) ONE, and U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) welcome distinguished visitors from the Philippine Navy, Marines, and local leaders from Palawan, Philippines aboard Essex with a tour and static displays in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH), Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829904
|VIRIN:
|210129-N-ZW128-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789218
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SULU SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT