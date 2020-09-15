Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni employees receive their COVID-19 booster shot at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The event offered an opportunity for employees to receive their COVID-19 booster shot in order to bolster their immunity and prevent the spread of the virus, thus protecting the air station’s ability to continue to safeguard the security of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 02:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829903
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-PW644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789214
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MCAS Iwakuni Local Employees Receive COVID-19 Booster Vaccines, by LCpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
