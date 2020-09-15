Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Iwakuni Local Employees Receive COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.15.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni employees receive their COVID-19 booster shot at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The event offered an opportunity for employees to receive their COVID-19 booster shot in order to bolster their immunity and prevent the spread of the virus, thus protecting the air station’s ability to continue to safeguard the security of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 02:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829903
    VIRIN: 220202-M-PW644-1001
    Filename: DOD_108789214
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    This work, MCAS Iwakuni Local Employees Receive COVID-19 Booster Vaccines, by LCpl Isaac Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Booster
    MLC
    COVID-19

