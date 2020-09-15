MCAS Iwakuni Local Employees Receive COVID-19 Booster Vaccines

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni employees receive their COVID-19 booster shot at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The event offered an opportunity for employees to receive their COVID-19 booster shot in order to bolster their immunity and prevent the spread of the virus, thus protecting the air station’s ability to continue to safeguard the security of Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isaac Orozco)