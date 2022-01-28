Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    SULU SEA

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) ONE and U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) welcome distinguished visitors from the Philippine Navy and Marines and other various government entities aboard Essex with a tour, static displays, and luncheon during Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PI), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX PI demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: SULU SEA

