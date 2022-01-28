SULU SEA (Jan. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) ONE and U.S. Marines assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) welcome distinguished visitors from the Philippine Navy and Marines and other various government entities aboard Essex with a tour, static displays, and luncheon during Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PI), Jan. 28, 2022. MAREX PI demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829901
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-EB193-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789192
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|SULU SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations, by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT