Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leadership and Diversity Discussion Vignette

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Kunsan Air Base have a discussion about leadership and diversity in the Air Force on December 14, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. James Cason)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 22:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829895
    VIRIN: 211214-F-VR222-5001
    Filename: DOD_108789005
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership and Diversity Discussion Vignette, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    South Korea
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    U.S. Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT