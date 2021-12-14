Airmen from Kunsan Air Base have a discussion about leadership and diversity in the Air Force on December 14, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 22:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829895
|VIRIN:
|211214-F-VR222-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108789005
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership and Diversity Discussion Vignette, by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
