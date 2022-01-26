U.S. Marine Capt. Jason T. Gurrister, assistant operations officer for Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, participates in an interview during exercise Iron Dragon on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2022. Iron Dragon is a regimental exercise focused on sharpening CLR-37’s ability to conduct distributed command and control in preparation for future training exercises. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 22:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829889
|VIRIN:
|220126-M-PM375-406
|Filename:
|DOD_108788968
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iron Dragon 22-1 | Combat Logistics Regiment 37 conducts regimental exercise, by LCpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
