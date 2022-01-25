Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Testing Line Appreciation

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    For Biomedical Appreciation Week, Misawa Air Base, Japan, decided to highlight the base's COVID-19 Testing Line. The team is made up of three offices dedicated to test the base's members. COVID Cell takes samples of people lining up in their cars to then bring in the samples to the lab so it can be tested. If tests turn out negative the member will find out through an email, but if it's positive the lab contacts Public Health to start contact tracing. Since the start of the pandemic the COVID Test Line has tested over 32,000 samples.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 19:51
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

