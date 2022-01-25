For Biomedical Appreciation Week, Misawa Air Base, Japan, decided to highlight the base's COVID-19 Testing Line. The team is made up of three offices dedicated to test the base's members. COVID Cell takes samples of people lining up in their cars to then bring in the samples to the lab so it can be tested. If tests turn out negative the member will find out through an email, but if it's positive the lab contacts Public Health to start contact tracing. Since the start of the pandemic the COVID Test Line has tested over 32,000 samples.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 19:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829881
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-TG061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788899
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Testing Line Appreciation, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT