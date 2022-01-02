Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Makinano describes his history with the 100/442

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    9th Mission Support Command

    Video by: Staff Sgt. Odinger Mitchell

    The 100/442 mortar platoon spent the second week of January conducting mortar live-fire training at PTA. The purpose of the week-long training exercise was to increase weapon’s familiarity, improve platoon and squad proficiency and set the conditions for a successful battalion-wide collective training exercise during the battalion’s upcoming annual training this summer.

    In this video, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Makinano describes the training

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829877
    VIRIN: 220201-A-HF423-898
    Filename: DOD_108788823
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Makinano describes his history with the 100/442, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #goforbroke #WearetheIX #Prideofthepacific #9thmsc

