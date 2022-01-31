Nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel have arrived at Nellis Air Force Base to participate in the first Red Flag exercise of 2022. Aimed at providing realistic training and increasing combat effectiveness, the exercise will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829868
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-UT528-195
|Filename:
|DOD_108788686
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seymour Johnson Launch RF22-1 part 2, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
