    Seymour Johnson Launch RF22-1 part 1

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel have arrived at Nellis Air Force Base to participate in the first Red Flag exercise of 2022. Aimed at providing realistic training and increasing combat effectiveness, the exercise will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829866
    VIRIN: 220131-F-UT528-976
    Filename: DOD_108788674
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    This work, Seymour Johnson Launch RF22-1 part 1, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

