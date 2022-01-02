The U.S. Navy is work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard to host an annual ice dive training course on Camp Ripley Jan. 29-Feb. 10, 2022. The course, run by Dive Rescue International, and instructed by qualified Navy divers and experienced civilian instructors will safely provide real-world ice and cold weather dive training in artic conditions.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829852
|VIRIN:
|220201-Z-KL308-3531
|Filename:
|DOD_108788629
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Minnesota National Guard Partners with Coast Guard, Navy for Dive Training, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT