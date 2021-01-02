Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH Environmental safety

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2021

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles and Lance Cpl. Terry Stennett

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental, discusses environmental safety, MCBH, Feb. 22 2021. MCBH Environmental works to protect resources and spread awareness on endangered species. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829839
    VIRIN: 210222-M-M0234-1001
    Filename: DOD_108788547
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US

    This work, MCBH Environmental safety, by Cpl Jose Angeles and LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Environmental

    Oahu

    MCBH

    Prepare today to fight tonight

