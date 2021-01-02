U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Timothy Pochop, director, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental, discusses environmental safety, MCBH, Feb. 22 2021. MCBH Environmental works to protect resources and spread awareness on endangered species. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jose Angeles)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829839
|VIRIN:
|210222-M-M0234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108788547
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, KANEOHE BAY, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCBH Environmental safety, by Cpl Jose Angeles and LCpl Terry Stennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
