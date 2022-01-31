220131-N-FD567-1002
HONOLULU (Jan. 31, 2022) - Chief Personnel Specialist Antonio Singleton, temporarily assigned to Regional Support Center, Hawaii, discusses temporary lodging allowance. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 16:15
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|829832
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-FD567-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108788438
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Look Behind the Glass - Navy Temporary Lodging Allowance, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT