This week Marie Pihulic talks about the efforts of the Fort Sill Emergency Management as we prepare for the upcoming winter weather, the Murder Mystery Dinner, and Buffalo Soldiers Run. We also meet SSG Brett McGillivary, the 2021 Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829820
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-NU467-039
|Filename:
|DOD_108788406
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Fort Sill Minute- Eps. 3, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
