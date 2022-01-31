The Fort Sill Minute- Eps. 3

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829820" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This week Marie Pihulic talks about the efforts of the Fort Sill Emergency Management as we prepare for the upcoming winter weather, the Murder Mystery Dinner, and Buffalo Soldiers Run. We also meet SSG Brett McGillivary, the 2021 Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year.