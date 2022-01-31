Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fort Sill Minute- Eps. 3

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    This week Marie Pihulic talks about the efforts of the Fort Sill Emergency Management as we prepare for the upcoming winter weather, the Murder Mystery Dinner, and Buffalo Soldiers Run. We also meet SSG Brett McGillivary, the 2021 Fort Sill Drill Sergeant of the Year.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829820
    VIRIN: 220131-A-NU467-039
    Filename: DOD_108788406
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fort Sill Minute- Eps. 3, by Judith Oman and Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Destroyers
    Basic Training
    Why I Serve
    FS60
    The Fort Sill Minute
    Fort Sill MWR

