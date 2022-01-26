Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Fire Department Conducts Joint Live Fire Training With Abilene Fire Departments - B-Roll

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll featuring Dyess and Local Abilene fire departments. The Dyess Fire Department recently conducted a Joint Live Fire training with the Abilene Fire Department and the Abilene Regional Airport Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829818
    VIRIN: 220126-F-UB464-775
    Filename: DOD_108788385
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess Fire Department Conducts Joint Live Fire Training With Abilene Fire Departments - B-Roll, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Base

    Dyess

    live fire
    joint exercise
    fire department
    Dyess
    readiness

