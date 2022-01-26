Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Fire Department Conducts Joint Live Fire Training With Abilene Fire Departments - Interviews

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Interviews featuring Dyess firefighters and local fire departments. The Dyess Fire Department recently conducted a Joint Live Fire training with the Abilene Fire Department and the Abilene Regional Airport Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 14:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 829817
    VIRIN: 220126-F-UB464-774
    Filename: DOD_108788383
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    This work, Dyess Fire Department Conducts Joint Live Fire Training With Abilene Fire Departments - Interviews, by SrA Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

