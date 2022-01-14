Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Randall 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Connecticut National Guard help distribute COVID testing kits for local school districts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 13:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829811
    VIRIN: 220114-A-MN507-458
    Filename: DOD_108788300
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NEW BRITAIN, CT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Test Kit Distribution, by SGT John Randall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Schools
    NGB
    Distribution
    CTNG
    COVID
    Test Kits

