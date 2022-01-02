Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 African Chiefs of Defense Opening Remarks

    ROME, ITALY

    02.01.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    General Stephen Townsend, Commander of US AFRICOM delivers opening remarks for the 2022 African Chiefs of Defense Conference in Rome, Italy.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:15:37
    Location: ROME, IT 

    Africa
    AFRICOM
    Partnership
    AFN Vicenza
    Chiefs of Defense Conference
    Africa Nations

